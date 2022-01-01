Go
Water 2 Wine

Closed today

No reviews yet

185 S. Seguin Ave

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Black Cab$27.95
A best seller! Blackberry, black current & raspberry with a hint of chocolate
Diamondback Chardonnay$24.95
Unoaked with citrus aromas and topical flavors
Cranberry Reserve$22.95
Our award-winning Cranberry Classic with a little more kick! 13% Alc/Vol
Peach Apricot Chardonnay$17.95
Luscious Peaches and Apricots are the perfect pair in this lightly sweet white wine.
Tropical Mango$17.95
Big notes of juicy ripe mango, orange, grapefruit and lemon flavors.
Valroza$20.95
Classic Italian style with velvety cherry notes
Prince Solms$23.95
TX-German wine! Semi-sweet Gewurztraminer with floral notes.
Pomegranate Zin$17.95
This luscious sweet red wine pairs juicy pomegranate with fruity zinfandel.
Gruene Apple Orchard$17.95
Cool and crisp. Like biting into a crunchy green apple with a juicy finish.
Fiesta Red$17.95
A delightful sangria with sweet juicy flavors infused with Seville Orange.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

185 S. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels TX 78130

