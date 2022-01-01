Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Art's Jug image

 

Art's Jug

820 Huntington Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BYO Smedium Cheese Pizza$12.00
8 Pieces (10 x 10 Square)
BYO SMEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
8 Pieces (10 x 10 Square)
BYO Large Cheese Pizza$16.50
Large - 15 Pieces (17 x 12 Rectangle)
More about Art's Jug
Item pic

 

Craft836 Canteen

836 Coffeen Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All Cheese Please Pizza$11.00
Classic tomato base, shredded blend, mozz balls, ricotta dollops finished with shaved parmesan
More about Craft836 Canteen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza

1322 Washington St, Watertown

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
More about PieZano's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Chicken Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston