Cheese pizza in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Art's Jug
Art's Jug
820 Huntington Street, Watertown
|BYO Smedium Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
8 Pieces (10 x 10 Square)
|BYO SMEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
|$12.00
8 Pieces (10 x 10 Square)
|BYO Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.50
Large - 15 Pieces (17 x 12 Rectangle)
More about Craft836 Canteen
Craft836 Canteen
836 Coffeen Street, Watertown
|All Cheese Please Pizza
|$11.00
Classic tomato base, shredded blend, mozz balls, ricotta dollops finished with shaved parmesan