Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Art's Jug

820 Huntington Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Torpedo$13.75
Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese, served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Lightly breaded and topped with provolone cheese and served with a side of spaghetti with our homemade tomato sauce.
Family Meal for 2 Chicken Parmesan$24.20
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese. Serves 2 people. Medium House Salad is included.
More about Art's Jug
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza

1322 Washington St, Watertown

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$13.00
2 Breaded Chicken Filets with
More about PieZano's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cannolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Pizza

Pretzels

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston