Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Brookfield restaurants you'll love

Go
West Brookfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Brookfield

West Brookfield's top cuisines

American
American
Scroll right

Must-try West Brookfield restaurants

Salem Cross Inn image

 

Salem Cross Inn

260 West Main St, West Brookfield

Avg 5 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cross Chop$10.00
spinach, turmeric couscous, toasted chickpeas, edamame, roasted beets & carrots, pumpkin seed trail mix, gruyere cheese
New England Baked Haddock$24.00
white wine, lemon, butter, cracker crumb topping
New England Seafood Chowder$6.00
our family recipe, fresh fish, clams, heavy cream
More about Salem Cross Inn
Howard's Drive-In image

 

Howard's Drive-In

121 E. Main St, West Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Howard's Drive-In
Ye Olde Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ye Olde Tavern

7 East Main Street, West Brookfield

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)
More about Ye Olde Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ye Olde Tavern 2

7 E Main St, West Brookfield

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Ye Olde Tavern 2
Map

More near West Brookfield to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston