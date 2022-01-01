Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Westfield
/
Westfield
/
Chili
Westfield restaurants that serve chili
Union Jack Pub - Westfield
110 S Union St, Westfield
No reviews yet
White Bean Chili
$4.00
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield
No reviews yet
Chili Bowl
$7.99
Topped with pretzel croutons, shredded cheddar, chopped white onions and cilantro.
Chili Cup
$3.99
Topped with pretzel croutons, shredded cheddar, chopped white onions and cilantro.
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Westfield
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Mac And Cheese
Boneless Wings
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Hummus
More near Westfield to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston