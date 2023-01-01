Wharton restaurants you'll love
The Roasted Breadfruit Grill
400 NJ 15, Wharton
|Popular items
|Crispy Smoked Wings (3)
|$10.00
Like Crispy Wings? Like Smoked Wings? Why compromise?
|Meat Me Halfway
|$15.99
Chopped Smoked Brisket drizzled with Mango Chutney BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche bun and topped with melted 4 Cheese Blend!!
|Smokehouse Chicken Curry
|$21.99
Shredded chicken smothered in House-made Mango Curry sauce served with sweet and salty Coconut Rice and caramelized carrots and green beans. Take me back to the islands please!