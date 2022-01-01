Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Whitewater

Go
Whitewater restaurants
Toast

Whitewater restaurants that serve muffins

The SweetSpot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The SweetSpot Cafe

226 Whitewater St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$2.50
More about The SweetSpot Cafe
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

1185 W Main St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Dozen Muffins$25.00
More about The SweetSpot Bakehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitewater

Quiche

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Cupcakes

Hot Chocolate

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Map

More near Whitewater to explore

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston