Chicken tenders in Whitewater

Whitewater restaurants
Whitewater restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill

146 W Main Street, Whitewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender$4.99
(3) chicken tenders with classic fries
More about Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
Second Salem Brewing Co. image

 

Second Salem Brewing Co.

111 Whitewater St, Whitewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Four breaded chicken tenders
More about Second Salem Brewing Co.

