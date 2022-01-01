Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Whitewater
/
Whitewater
/
Chicken Tenders
Whitewater restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
146 W Main Street, Whitewater
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender
$4.99
(3) chicken tenders with classic fries
More about Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
Second Salem Brewing Co.
111 Whitewater St, Whitewater
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Four breaded chicken tenders
More about Second Salem Brewing Co.
