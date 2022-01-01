Clams in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve clams
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Clam Chowder
|$6.95
|Clams 1 LB
|$14.95
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Surf Clam SU
|$5.00
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Littleneck Clams **MP**
|$1.50
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Clam Strip Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
