Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 1#$6.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper. GF
Egg Salad 1/2#$3.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF
More about Pine Valley Market
Banner pic

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Egg Salad (8 Ounces)$5.00
Hard boiled eggs mixed with mayo, yellow mustard, salt, and pepper to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
Egg Salad$10.00
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Donut Holes

Pudding

Burritos

Clam Chowder

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Apple Fritters

Tuna Rolls

Nachos

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston