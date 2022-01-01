Egg salad sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Egg Salad 1#
|$6.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper. GF
|Egg Salad 1/2#
|$3.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Side of Egg Salad (8 Ounces)
|$5.00
Hard boiled eggs mixed with mayo, yellow mustard, salt, and pepper to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
|Egg Salad
|$10.00