Shrimp rolls in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Shrimp Avocado Cream Cheese Roll
|$7.50
|Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll
|$7.50
|Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll
|$9.00
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Shrimp Roll
|$9.00
House made New England style shrimp salad on a toasted sub with mixed greens and tomatoes. Topped with Old Bay.
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll
|$7.95
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
|Shrimp Avocado Cream Cheese Roll
|$7.95
More about Chow Thai
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Double Shrimp Roll
|$12.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$10.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with masago (orange fish eggs), eel sauce and Sriracha
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.49
Tempura fried shrimp, cucumber and avocado inside topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce