Shrimp rolls in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Avocado Cream Cheese Roll$7.50
Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$9.00
House made New England style shrimp salad on a toasted sub with mixed greens and tomatoes. Topped with Old Bay.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Shrimp Avocado Cream Cheese Roll$7.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Shrimp Roll$12.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with masago (orange fish eggs), eel sauce and Sriracha
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.49
Tempura fried shrimp, cucumber and avocado inside topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
More about Chow Thai

