Winston Salem Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Winston Salem
More about Antojitos Las Delicias
Antojitos Las Delicias
1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$6.99
Corn dough pastry stuffed with chicken or beef, deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with a side salad and salsa.
Empanada rellena de carne o pollo cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
|Tostada
|$3.50
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$3.50
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
|Combo Pick 2
|$9.50
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Chalupa, Tamal,
Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Guacamole Dip
|$4.00
Made in small batches throughout the day.
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Golden Chicken Flautas
|$12.99