Winston Salem Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Winston Salem

Antojitos Las Delicias

1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$6.99
Corn dough pastry stuffed with chicken or beef, deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with a side salad and salsa.
Empanada rellena de carne o pollo cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.
Enchiladas Verdes$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
Tostada$3.50
GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$3.50
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
Combo Pick 2$9.50
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Chalupa, Tamal,
Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Guacamole Dip$4.00
Made in small batches throughout the day.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.5 (4354 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Golden Chicken Flautas$12.99
Mi Casa Winston Salem

5096 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
