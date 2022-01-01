Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Oven roasted chicken salad with pesto, lettuce and tomato
More about River Birch Lodge
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.95
teriyaki chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hot crispy chicken, pickles, honey mustard slaw, potato bun with choice of side
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, melted provolone, mayo, toasted sourdough with choice of side
Online Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot n' sweet sauce, honey mustard slaw, pickles, on a buttery brioche bun.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with thick cut dill pickles, firecracker slaw, and house made spicy gochujang mayo served on a brioche bun
More about Krankies
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken sandwich$14.00
mozo-dusted springer mountain fried chicken breast, pickles, blue plate mayonnaise, arugula, brioche bun + old bay tots
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.50
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Your Way$9.50
Buffalo, Teriyaki, Marinated or Fried Chicken served with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.50
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

