Chicken sandwiches in Winston Salem

River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Oven roasted chicken salad with pesto, lettuce and tomato
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
teriyaki chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.70
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hot crispy chicken, pickles, honey mustard slaw, potato bun with choice of side
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, melted provolone, mayo, toasted sourdough with choice of side
|Online Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot n' sweet sauce, honey mustard slaw, pickles, on a buttery brioche bun.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.70
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with thick cut dill pickles, firecracker slaw, and house made spicy gochujang mayo served on a brioche bun
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|chicken sandwich
|$14.00
mozo-dusted springer mountain fried chicken breast, pickles, blue plate mayonnaise, arugula, brioche bun + old bay tots
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|SMOKED FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
|SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Chicken Sandwich Your Way
|$9.50
Buffalo, Teriyaki, Marinated or Fried Chicken served with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50