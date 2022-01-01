Cookies in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve cookies
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Cookie Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$4.00
Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem
1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem
|Cookie.
|$3.00
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Cookie Monster
|$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookie monster cake icing, whipped with sweet cookie crumbles
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Cookies
|$3.00
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Cookies
|$1.91
Need to add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large Sugar, Chocolate Chip or Black & White cookie.
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Cookies N Creme Calzone
|$8.75
A 12" Dough stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs topped with Butter and Sugar and Topped with Chocolate Sauce.
Yamas - New Location
1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem
|House Baked Cookies
|$3.25
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
624 W 4th St., Winston Salem
|House Baked Cookies
|$3.25