Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve cookies

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Sandwich$8.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
More about The Porch
Item pic

 

Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem

1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie.$3.00
More about Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Monster$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookie monster cake icing, whipped with sweet cookie crumbles
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$3.00
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.91
Need to add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large Sugar, Chocolate Chip or Black & White cookie.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies N Creme Calzone$8.75
A 12" Dough stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs topped with Butter and Sugar and Topped with Chocolate Sauce.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Yamas - New Location image

 

Yamas - New Location

1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Baked Cookies$3.25
More about Yamas - New Location
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Krankies
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food image

 

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

624 W 4th St., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Baked Cookies$3.25
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.50
More about Waldos Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Taquitos

Club Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Sundaes

Gyro Salad

Reuben

Burritos

Crab Cakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston