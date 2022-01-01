Chicken salad in Winston Salem
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese