Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve flautas

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Pete Chicken Flautas$14.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla rolls filled with Texas Pete Smoked Chicken & Cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream; served on a bed of Refried Black Beans & Jasmine Rice
Texas Pete Chicken Flautas$14.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla rolls filled with Texas Pete Smoked Chicken & Cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream; served on a bed of Refried Black Beans & Jasmine Rice
More about The Porch
Alma Mexicana image

 

Alma Mexicana

492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alma Flautas$16.00
Califluatas with mole & Chicken Flautas with Chorizo & Poblano served with Chiptole Crema
More about Alma Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Garden Salad

Meatball Subs

Cobb Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Collard Greens

Rice Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston