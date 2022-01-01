Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve egg rolls

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Egg Rolls$9.25
Served with Thai Chili
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Egg Rolls$8.75
Served with Thai Chili
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese$5.04
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese$5.04
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Egg Rolls$8.75
More about Waldos Wings

