Egg rolls in Winston Salem

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Southwestern Egg Rolls
|$9.25
Served with Thai Chili
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Southwestern Egg Rolls
|$8.75
Served with Thai Chili
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese
|$5.04
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese
|$5.04
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…