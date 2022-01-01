Fajitas in Winter Haven
Winter Haven restaurants that serve fajitas
Beef 'O' Brady's
300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.