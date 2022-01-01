Summer rolls in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Thai Place Restaurant
Thai Place Restaurant
501 North Orlando Ave, Winter Park
|Summer Rolls
|$5.99
Cooked shrimp, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
More about Asia Kitchen
Asia Kitchen
5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park
|Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce
|$6.00
Basil, Rice Noodle, Basil, Carrots, Lettuce are wrapped in clear rice spring roll wrap and served with delicious peanuts sauce on the side. Your choice of Shrimp Or Steamed Tofu. ( please note there is nationwide shortage on rice paper. There is no bigger size rice paper we can find so our summer roll is much smaller than before)
|Shrimp Summer Roll (2) (HH)
|$3.95
Happy Hour Shrimp Summer roll, Rice paper wrap, Peanut sauce on the side