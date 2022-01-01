Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Winter Park

Winter Park restaurants
Winter Park restaurants that serve summer rolls

Thai Place Restaurant

501 North Orlando Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Rolls$5.99
Cooked shrimp, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
More about Thai Place Restaurant
Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce image

 

Asia Kitchen

5405 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce$6.00
Basil, Rice Noodle, Basil, Carrots, Lettuce are wrapped in clear rice spring roll wrap and served with delicious peanuts sauce on the side. Your choice of Shrimp Or Steamed Tofu. ( please note there is nationwide shortage on rice paper. There is no bigger size rice paper we can find so our summer roll is much smaller than before)
Shrimp Summer Roll (2) (HH)$3.95
Happy Hour Shrimp Summer roll, Rice paper wrap, Peanut sauce on the side
More about Asia Kitchen

