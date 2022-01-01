Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Winters
/
Winters
/
Muffins
Winters restaurants that serve muffins
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckhorn Steakhouse
2 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.4
(1802 reviews)
Side Cornbread Muffins
$4.00
3 house baked cornbread muffins with wiped butter
More about Buckhorn Steakhouse
PIZZA
Putah Creek Cafe
1 Main St, Winters
Avg 4.6
(1741 reviews)
Pumpkin Muffin
$4.00
More about Putah Creek Cafe
