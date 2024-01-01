Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve crab rolls

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy crab roll$13.95
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Item pic

 

ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE

110 N. George St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP & CRAB EGG ROLL$17.00
2 | Celery | Cheddar | Old Bay Aioli
More about ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Coconut Curry

Mussels

Po Boy

Calamari

Crispy Chicken

Dumplings

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (14 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (500 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (407 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1397 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston