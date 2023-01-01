Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
York
/
York
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
York restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Bridgewater Public House
601 Chestnut Hill Road, York
No reviews yet
KIDS SPAGHETTI 2 MEATBALLS
$8.95
More about Bridgewater Public House
Dallastown Family Restaurant
2695 South Queen Street, York
No reviews yet
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball
$5.99
12 and under only (no exception)
w/one side & drink
More about Dallastown Family Restaurant
More popular cities to explore
