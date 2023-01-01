Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

York restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Consumer pic

 

Bridgewater Public House

601 Chestnut Hill Road, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS SPAGHETTI 2 MEATBALLS$8.95
More about Bridgewater Public House
Consumer pic

 

Dallastown Family Restaurant

2695 South Queen Street, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball$5.99
12 and under only (no exception)
w/one side & drink
More about Dallastown Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Cobb Salad

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Tacos

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (107 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (107 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (369 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1283 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston