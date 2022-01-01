Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve muffins

Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$2.99
More about Our Place Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

2179 S. Queen St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Streusel Muffin$2.00
Seasonal Muffin - Coffee Cake$2.00
More about The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Crab Cakes

Gumbo

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Cheese Fries

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1520 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston