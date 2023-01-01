Sirloin steaks in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flavors of Jamaica

2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Sirloin Steak$30.00
Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Sirloin Steak with Fried Onions$11.99
