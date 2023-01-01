Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sirloin steaks in
York
/
York
/
Sirloin Steaks
York restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
Flavors of Jamaica
2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York
No reviews yet
Grilled Sirloin Steak
$30.00
More about Flavors of Jamaica
SANDWICHES
Our Place Restaurant
2935 East Prospect Road, York
Avg 4.4
(960 reviews)
Chopped Sirloin Steak with Fried Onions
$11.99
More about Our Place Restaurant
