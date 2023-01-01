Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland
House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

122 South Main Street, Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Sliced Chicken tossed in buffalo ranch , lettuce, tomato, and onion inside a wrap
More about House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

