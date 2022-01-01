Go
Mediterraneo

Mediterranean on Greenwich Ave since 1995

366 Greenwich Ave

Popular Items

Bronzino$35.00
Green chick peas - preserved lemon - Urfa chili vinaigrette
Parmesan Crusted Halibut$38.00
Parmesan crusted halibut - tomato - chive beurre blanc - sautéed spinach
Chopped Lettuce and Vegetable Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce and vegetable salad - feta cheese - herbs - sumac and pomegranate
Pizza Margherita$20.00
shredded mozzarella - basil
Grilled Chicken Milanese$28.00
Fried Chicken Milanese$28.00
Tomato and baby arugula salad- fresh mozzarella - lemon
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Pizza Margherita Fresh Mozzarella$20.00
Basil
Wood Oven Roasted Amish Chicken$29.00
Wood oven roasted Amish chicken - mashed potatoes - natural juice - zucchini
Faroe Island Salmon$37.00
butternut squash, broccoli rabe, red wine
Location

366 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
