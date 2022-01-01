Tacos in Zionsville
North High Brewing - Zionsville - NHB - Zionsville
75 North Main Street, Zionsville
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish
|Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1
|Hook & Line Tuna Tacos
|$15.00
grilled or blackened tuna / tomato jam / mango jalapeno salsa / mixed greens / pickled onion / sunflower seeds