Zzaam! Kokee Midlothian

Fast, Fresh and Delicious alternative to today's dining options, coupled with hand-cratfed, all natural Kokee bubble teas.

4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg Roll$3.50
Two (2) fried vegetable eggrolls
Dalgona Brown Sugar Latte$5.66
A whipped coffee drink with icy cold milk and hint of brown sugar for the ultimate pick me up! Add Tapioca bubble for the best taste.
Mandoo$5.50
Six (6) fried or steamed pork & vegetable OR vegetable dumplings
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.66
A blend of fresh cold milk, brown sugar caramel, and honey boba (tapioca)
Zzaam Bowl$11.19
Your choice of protein and up to 6 toppings served in a bowl of rice, noodle or salad and your choice of sauce
Kim-Chee Burrito$11.19
Your choice of protein mixed with rice, toppings (up to 6) and sauce, served in a flour tortilla.
Korean Street Ramen$12.19
Your choice of protein served with rice and kim-chee on the side. Includes carrots, onions, & zucchini and cooked egg.
Mango Passionfruit Tea$5.19
Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with mango and passionfruit
Taro Milk$5.19
Signature taro milk. Rich, creamy, and full of unique sweet flavor and no caffeine.
Korean Chicken Wing (30 minutes)$7.45
Best wings in the town! Choose spicy or mild.
Location

4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway

Midlothian VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
