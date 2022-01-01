80 Thoreau

Saltbox Kitchen

Saltbox Kitchen is a cafe located in the heart of West Concord offering seasonal, globally-inspired dishes featuring fresh produce from Saltbox Farm, also located in Concord. Saltbox Kitchen also provides full-service catering for weddings and special events. Saltbox Kitchen is open 6 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Wednesday and 8am-9pm Thursday to Saturday. We offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive selection of prepared foods to go for those busy nights when you’d rather not cook. See all the details at www.saltboxkitchen.com.

* Not all ingredients for menu items are listed, for a complete list of ingredients please see our website. If you have any allergies please specify when placing the order. *

If you are purchasing a ticket to one of our ticketed events please use your receipt as your ticket.

