Patty melts in Addison

Addison restaurants
Toast

Addison restaurants that serve patty melts

Briki Cafe image

 

Briki Cafe

1453 Lake St, Addison

Avg 4.2 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
More about Briki Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road

705 Addison Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$6.95
Two fresh SMASH GRILLED ground beef patties, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, on Rye Bread
More about Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road

