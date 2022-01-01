Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Patty Melts
Addison restaurants that serve patty melts
Briki Cafe
1453 Lake St, Addison
Avg 4.2
(479 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.00
More about Briki Cafe
Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road
705 Addison Road, Addison
No reviews yet
PATTY MELT
$6.95
Two fresh SMASH GRILLED ground beef patties, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, on Rye Bread
More about Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Tzatziki
Skirt Steaks
Pizza Puff
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Addison to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1524 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston