Bacon cheeseburgers in Albert Lea

Albert Lea restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger image

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger$11.59
Our seasoned patty with cheddar, bacon and a rum glazed pineapple ring coated without house coconut rum sauce.
Bourbon Bacon Burger$11.59
Seasoned beef patty with bourbon whiskey sauce, fried onions, cheese, thick smoked bacon, on a bed of coleslaw with brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Wedgewood Cove image

 

Wedgewood Cove

2200 W. 9th St., Albert Lea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Angus beef, bacon and american cheese
