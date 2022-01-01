Chai lattes in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chai lattes
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.89
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Iced beverage mixed with chai tea syrup in a 16 oz cold cup or a 24 oz cold cup (no caffeine)
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Iced espresso beverage with chai syrup & your cold milk option.
|Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)
|$5.00
Hot espresso beverage with chai syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.