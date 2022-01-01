Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chai lattes

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$3.89
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$4.25
Iced beverage mixed with chai tea syrup in a 16 oz cold cup or a 24 oz cold cup (no caffeine)
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Iced espresso beverage with chai syrup & your cold milk option.
Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)$5.00
Hot espresso beverage with chai syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.
More about ESP Tea & Coffee

