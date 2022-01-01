Pretzels in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve pretzels

swissbakers image

 

swissbakers

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Stick$2.00
Pretzel Roll$2.00
Pretzel Heart$3.50
More about swissbakers
Avenue Bar & Grill image

 

Avenue Bar & Grill

1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Pretzels$8.95
More about Avenue Bar & Grill

