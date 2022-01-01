Pretzels in
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve pretzels
swissbakers
168 Western Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Pretzel Stick
$2.00
Pretzel Roll
$2.00
Pretzel Heart
$3.50
More about swissbakers
Avenue Bar & Grill
1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Baked Pretzels
$8.95
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
