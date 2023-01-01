Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Allston/Brighton

Go
Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve noodle soup

Oppa Sushi image

 

OPPA SUSHI

185 Harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Noodle Soup$16.00
Like sukiyaki
More about OPPA SUSHI
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae) image

 

Yoma Boston

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae) အုန်းနို့ခေါက်ဆွဲ$13.25
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (JarZanHinGa) ကြာဇံဟင်းခါး$13.25
More about Yoma Boston

Browse other tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton

Mixed Green Salad

Chai Lattes

Cake

Cappuccino

Bulgogi

Edamame

Burritos

Lox

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (81 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (190 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston