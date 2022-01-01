Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Alvin

Go
Alvin restaurants
Toast

Alvin restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.95
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach pesto and garlic tortilla.
More about Red Oak Cafe
Banner pic

 

MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

2370 West Highway 6, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Chicken Wrap$11.00
diced grilled chicken & Romaine lettuce tossed in chimichurri sauce nestled inside a warm spinach tortilla with provolone cheese & peppered bacon with Soup Of The Day
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken breast seasoned tossed with Romaine lettuce & spicy buffalo sauce nestled inside a roasted red pepper tortilla with Ranch dressing with Soup Of The Day
More about MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

Browse other tasty dishes in Alvin

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pudding

Grits

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Map

More near Alvin to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston