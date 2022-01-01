Chicken wraps in Alvin
Alvin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Red Oak Cafe
1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach pesto and garlic tortilla.
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6
2370 West Highway 6, Alvin
|Chimichurri Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
diced grilled chicken & Romaine lettuce tossed in chimichurri sauce nestled inside a warm spinach tortilla with provolone cheese & peppered bacon with Soup Of The Day
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken breast seasoned tossed with Romaine lettuce & spicy buffalo sauce nestled inside a roasted red pepper tortilla with Ranch dressing with Soup Of The Day