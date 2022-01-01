Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Ames
/
Ames
/
Chicken Tenders
Ames restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Macubana
116 Welch Ave, Ames
Avg 4.3
(228 reviews)
Chicken Strips
$8.00
Chicken Strips
$7.00
More about Macubana
Es Tas Bar and Grill
216 Stanton Ave #103, Ames
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders-3 piece
$8.75
More about Es Tas Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Ames
Tacos
Salmon
Cheesecake
Cinnamon Rolls
Chipotle Chicken
Burritos
Turkey Clubs
Muffins
More near Ames to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston