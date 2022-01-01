Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ames

Ames restaurants
Ames restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Macubana image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Macubana

116 Welch Ave, Ames

Avg 4.3 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$8.00
Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Macubana
Consumer pic

 

Es Tas Bar and Grill

216 Stanton Ave #103, Ames

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders-3 piece$8.75
More about Es Tas Bar and Grill

