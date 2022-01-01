Chicken sandwiches in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Crispy Fried Chicken flavored with either a refreshing cool lime sauce or Nashville hot sauce with the traditional sliced pickle on top.
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli, tomato, and seasonal greens, on a Kaiser Roll
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli,
tomato, and seasonal greens, on a kaiser roll
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|CHICKEN SANDWICH - CRISPY OR GRILLED
Grilled or hand breaded chicken, pickles, and cayenne aioli, served on a Kaiser roll