Chicken sandwiches in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nashville Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy Fried Chicken flavored with either a refreshing cool lime sauce or Nashville hot sauce with the traditional sliced pickle on top.
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli, tomato, and seasonal greens, on a Kaiser Roll
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Grilled chicken, spicy arrabbiata aioli,
tomato, and seasonal greens, on a kaiser roll
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH - CRISPY OR GRILLED
Grilled or hand breaded chicken, pickles, and cayenne aioli, served on a Kaiser roll
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Draft Gastropub

