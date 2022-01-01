Salmon salad in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Fresh mixed greens, 4oz grilled Norwegian salmon, red onion, avocado, carrots, hard-cooked eggs and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|The Garden with Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Grilled salmon served on top of a fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.