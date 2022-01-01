Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve salmon salad

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Fresh mixed greens, 4oz grilled Norwegian salmon, red onion, avocado, carrots, hard-cooked eggs and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Garden with Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled salmon served on top of a fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$22.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON SALAD$15.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

