Crab cakes in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Crab Cakes
Appleton restaurants that serve crab cakes
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
No reviews yet
New England Style Crab Cakes
$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, Simple Slaw, Sriracha & Lemon
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
PIZZA
Urban Modern Kitchen
800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton
Avg 4.1
(22 reviews)
FRIDAY MARYLAND CRAB CAKES(3)
$22.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen
