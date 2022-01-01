Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Appleton

Appleton restaurants
Appleton restaurants that serve crab cakes

New England Style Crab Cakes image

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Style Crab Cakes$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, Simple Slaw, Sriracha & Lemon
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIDAY MARYLAND CRAB CAKES(3)$22.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

