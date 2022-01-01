Salmon in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Appleton Beer Factory

603 W College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Fresh mixed greens, 4oz grilled Norwegian salmon, red onion, avocado, carrots, hard-cooked eggs and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Appleton Beer Factory
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co image

 

The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co

3025 W College Avenue, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Garden with Salmon Wrap$16.00
Grilled salmon wrapped with fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
The Garden with Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled salmon served on top of a fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
Salmon BLT$16.00
6 oz salmon filet topped with mounds of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo served on our flat roll. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON CAESAR$22.00
Seared Salmon, Romaine, Caesar dressing, crostini, and Parmesan.
SALMON SALAD$22.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
Saffron Honey Salmon$27.00
Seasoned seared salmon and saffron honey glaze served with prosciutto and scallion orzo.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WASABI SALMON TACOS$16.00
Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$19.00
Salmon Tacos$19.00
Bourbon Salmon$29.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Item pic

 

RYE Restaurant & Lounge

308 West College Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Korean BBQ Salmon$38.00
Salmon served over pork fried rice, house made kimchi, ponzu glazed brussels sprouts and Korean BBQ sauce
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
ACOCA Coffee image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

ACOCA Coffee

500 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Atlantic Salmon$15.00
Smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice and thinly sliced cucumbers stacked on romaine lettuce with our balsamic dressing
More about ACOCA Coffee
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON SALAD$15.00
BLACKENED SALMON TACOS (3)$16.00
BLACKENED SALMON TACOS (3)$16.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

