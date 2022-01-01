Salmon in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton Beer Factory
603 W College Ave, Appleton
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Fresh mixed greens, 4oz grilled Norwegian salmon, red onion, avocado, carrots, hard-cooked eggs and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
3025 W College Avenue, Appleton
|The Garden with Salmon Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled salmon wrapped with fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
|The Garden with Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Grilled salmon served on top of a fresh bed of mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, onion, crimini mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
|Salmon BLT
|$16.00
6 oz salmon filet topped with mounds of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo served on our flat roll. Comes with any 1 of our soothing sides.
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|SALMON CAESAR
|$22.00
Seared Salmon, Romaine, Caesar dressing, crostini, and Parmesan.
|SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
|Saffron Honey Salmon
|$27.00
Seasoned seared salmon and saffron honey glaze served with prosciutto and scallion orzo.
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|WASABI SALMON TACOS
|$16.00
Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas
More about Draft Gastropub
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Salmon Tacos
|$19.00
|Salmon Tacos
|$19.00
|Bourbon Salmon
|$29.00
More about RYE Restaurant & Lounge
RYE Restaurant & Lounge
308 West College Ave, Appleton
|Grilled Korean BBQ Salmon
|$38.00
Salmon served over pork fried rice, house made kimchi, ponzu glazed brussels sprouts and Korean BBQ sauce
More about ACOCA Coffee
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
ACOCA Coffee
500 W College Ave, Appleton
|Smoked Atlantic Salmon
|$15.00
Smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice and thinly sliced cucumbers stacked on romaine lettuce with our balsamic dressing