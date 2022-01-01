Chocolate chip cookies in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu

2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

111 E College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Happy Bellies Bake Shop

2107 N Richmond St, Appleton

Avg 4.7 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie (6)$9.00
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (6)$9.00
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop

