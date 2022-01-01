Chocolate chip cookies in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
2107 North Richmond Street, Appleton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
More about Bona Fide Juicery
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
111 E College Ave, Appleton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.