Chicken fried rice in
Arcadia
/
Arcadia
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Arcadia restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
AU79 Tea House
815 West Naomi Avenue, Arcadia
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Wings w/ Rice (8pcs)
$12.50
Fried Chicken Cutlet w/ Rice
$12.50
More about AU79 Tea House
Phoenix Food Boutique
1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
No reviews yet
咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice
$13.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
