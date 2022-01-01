Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in East Arlington

East Arlington restaurants
East Arlington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice$5.23
This cheesecake is deliberately baked at a high temperature and collapses after cooling. There's no need for an additional graham cracker crust as it's built in during the bake due to the high temperature. Unusual looking and delicious!
[regular price $5.50]
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

Petite Berry Cheesecakes$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Za Arlington

138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Chocolate - Goat Cheese Cheesecake$9.00
with Brown Butter-Toasted Hazelnut-Oreo Crunch and Whipped Cream (can be gluten free and nut free)
