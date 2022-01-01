East Arlington restaurants you'll love
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
Popular items
Plain Croissant
|$3.80
Classic butter croissant with a bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.00]
Chocolate Croissant ^
|$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
Egg Tart
|$3.00
Silky egg custard baked in a flaky pastry. Traditional item at Chinese bakeries and at dim sum. N.B.: eight fit in a small box perfectly.
barismo
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
Popular items
Clockwork
|$15.00
Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus
Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally.
70% La Revuelta, Guatemala
30% Gelena, Ethiopia
Woodneck
|$4.00
6oz cup
Cappuccino
|$3.75
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
Popular items
Holiday Sugared Shortbread
|$1.87
Choice of: Trees, Stars, Santa Hats, Frosty Faces, Mittens, Bells, Snowflakes
Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone
|$2.10
A favorite Savory Option
Petite Chocolate
|$2.57
Za Arlington
138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
Popular items
Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish White Anchovies, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Garlicky Coutons, Lemon-Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchovy Paste)
Beet Salad
|$11.25
Beet, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Parsley, Toasted Hazelnuts, Goat Cheese with Microgrrens and Citrus Vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings