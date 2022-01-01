East Arlington restaurants you'll love

East Arlington restaurants
East Arlington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Must-try East Arlington restaurants

Breadboard Bakery image

 

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Croissant$3.80
Classic butter croissant with a bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.00]
Chocolate Croissant ^$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
Egg Tart$3.00
Silky egg custard baked in a flaky pastry. Traditional item at Chinese bakeries and at dim sum. N.B.: eight fit in a small box perfectly.
More about Breadboard Bakery
barismo image

 

barismo

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clockwork$15.00
Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus
Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally.
70% La Revuelta, Guatemala
30% Gelena, Ethiopia
Woodneck$4.00
6oz cup
Cappuccino$3.75
More about barismo
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Sugared Shortbread$1.87
Choice of: Trees, Stars, Santa Hats, Frosty Faces, Mittens, Bells, Snowflakes
Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone$2.10
A favorite Savory Option
Petite Chocolate$2.57
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
Za Arlington image

 

Za Arlington

138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish White Anchovies, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Garlicky Coutons, Lemon-Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchovy Paste)
Beet Salad$11.25
Beet, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Parsley, Toasted Hazelnuts, Goat Cheese with Microgrrens and Citrus Vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza$10.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings
More about Za Arlington
