Chocolate croissants in East Arlington

East Arlington restaurants
East Arlington restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant .$4.28
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
[regular price $4.50]
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.51
Chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and topped with almonds.
[regular price $4.75]
More about Breadboard Bakery
Item pic

 

barismo

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Egg, milk, butter, and flour
More about barismo
Quebrada Baking Co. image

 

Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.21
More about Quebrada Baking Co.

