Chicken salad in Arlington

Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club
200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Iceburg mix with a grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, black olives, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons w/ a dressing of your choice
|Chicken N' Strawberries Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Iceburg mix with a grilled chicken breast,black olives, pecans, feta cheese, strawberries, and croutons w/ a dressing of your choice
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Iceburg mix tossed in caesar dressing served with a grilled chicken breast, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese