Avocado toast in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$19.00
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Smoked Avocado Toast
|$16.95
apple wood smoked avocado / poached eggs / grape tomatoes / pickled onions / chipotle aioli / pecan smoked cotija cheese / multi-grain toast / side of fruit