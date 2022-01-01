Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Clarendon

Clarendon restaurants
Toast

Clarendon restaurants that serve avocado toast

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$19.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Avocado Toast$16.95
apple wood smoked avocado / poached eggs / grape tomatoes / pickled onions / chipotle aioli / pecan smoked cotija cheese / multi-grain toast / side of fruit
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Everything Toast$14.00
Poached egg, avocado, 7 grain toast, radish, everything bagel seasoning.
More about The Liberty Tavern

