Baklava in Clarendon

Clarendon restaurants
Clarendon restaurants that serve baklava

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$8.00
Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Baklava$5.50
Freshly baked homemade pastry filled with walnuts lightly brushed with honey and topped with pistachio nuts.
