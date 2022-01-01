Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Clarendon
/
Arlington
/
Clarendon
/
Baklava
Clarendon restaurants that serve baklava
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
Avg 4.4
(3353 reviews)
Baklava
$8.00
More about Cava Mezze
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
Avg 4.5
(3897 reviews)
Baklava
$5.50
Freshly baked homemade pastry filled with walnuts lightly brushed with honey and topped with pistachio nuts.
More about Kabob Bazaar
Browse other tasty dishes in Clarendon
Cornbread
Salmon Salad
Squid
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ravioli
Hanger Steaks
Souvlaki
Braised Short Ribs
More near Clarendon to explore
Ballston
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston