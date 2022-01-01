Fried chicken sandwiches in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Monday Fried Chicken for 1
|$18.00
pickle brined fried chicken, dark and white meat, with mac and cheese and collard greens (which contain pork)
|Chicken Parmesan Meal for 1
|$22.00
served with house-made spaghetti marinara, fresh baguette, and tavern salad
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Shredded lettuce, dill pickles, dill pickle aioli, brioche roll, and sweet potato fries.
East West Coffee Wine
3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington
|Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries
|$15.00