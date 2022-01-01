Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Clarendon

Clarendon restaurants
Clarendon restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Liberty Tavern image

 

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monday Fried Chicken for 1$18.00
pickle brined fried chicken, dark and white meat, with mac and cheese and collard greens (which contain pork)
Chicken Parmesan Meal for 1$22.00
served with house-made spaghetti marinara, fresh baguette, and tavern salad
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Shredded lettuce, dill pickles, dill pickle aioli, brioche roll, and sweet potato fries.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries image

 

East West Coffee Wine

3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken&Cheese Sandwich with fries$15.00
More about East West Coffee Wine

