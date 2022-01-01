Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Lobster Trap image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Trap

35 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)
Takeout
Trap Crab Cakes$33.00
Two fresh lump crab cakes over house tarter sauce and served with vinegar slaw and corn pudding.
More about The Lobster Trap
Consumer pic

 

Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Crab Cakes$15.00
More about Andaaz

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Flan

Chutney

Fudge

Chorizo Burritos

Garden Salad

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Burgers

Sundaes

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston