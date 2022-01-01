Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Crab Cakes
Asheville restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
Avg 4.5
(2446 reviews)
Trap Crab Cakes
$33.00
Two fresh lump crab cakes over house tarter sauce and served with vinegar slaw and corn pudding.
More about The Lobster Trap
Andaaz
28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville
No reviews yet
Masala Crab Cakes
$15.00
More about Andaaz
